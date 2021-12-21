DAEX Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $33,316.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00200143 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

