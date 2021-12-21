Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Up 0.1%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.88. 28,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 24,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

