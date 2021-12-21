Dan Puckett Sells 2,700 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 225,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,083. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

