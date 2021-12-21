Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lessened by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 14.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Danaher by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $314.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

