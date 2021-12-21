Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,338,000 after acquiring an additional 578,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.