Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,831 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,252.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.67.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

