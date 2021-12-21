Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,701,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,474,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $27.20.

