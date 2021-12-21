DAOventures (DVD) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $678,054.57 and $41.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007335 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004030 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005423 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

