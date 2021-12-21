Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,077. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

