Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for about $59.55 or 0.00122582 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $242,638.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 83,316 coins and its circulating supply is 38,456 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

