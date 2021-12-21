DATA Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $854,703.56 and approximately $58,171.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

