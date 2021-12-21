Datacoin Market Cap Tops $19,525.79 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,525.79 and $50.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00017038 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010749 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

