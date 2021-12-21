Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $418,350.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $13.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.49. 3,522,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,516. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,267.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.