Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 774.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,348 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 5.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 210.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.64. 15,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,144. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,549,841 shares of company stock worth $424,935,697 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

