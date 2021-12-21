DAV Coin Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1.37 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.09 or 0.98458532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00316218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

