Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 9.8%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.65. 40,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,828,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

