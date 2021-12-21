David B. Blundin Acquires 1,200 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $17,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 320,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.