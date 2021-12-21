David Francis Carroll Sells 6,710 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 6,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $103,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 642,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,419. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

