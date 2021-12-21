Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $147,777.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010484 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00150946 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00557018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Davinci Coin

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

