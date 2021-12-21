Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,925,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.