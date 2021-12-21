Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.
In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,925,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.