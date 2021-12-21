DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

