DECOIN (DTEP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $107.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. DECOIN has a market cap of $8.80 million and $107.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011914 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,750,007 coins and its circulating supply is 56,070,414 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.