DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.31

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $59,453.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

