DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $11.28 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,621,693 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

