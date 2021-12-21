DEJAVE (DJV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $130,345.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $49.47 or 0.00100625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00051841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.90 or 0.08148794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,133.16 or 0.99946485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00072064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

