Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Down to $71.82

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.82, but opened at $69.58. Denbury shares last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 2,185 shares changing hands.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

