DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $99,491.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

