Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dether has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $651,436.65 and $40,434.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.