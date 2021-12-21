Dev Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,621.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $22,621.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003807 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00490854 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

