DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,554 shares of company stock worth $15,963,887. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $544.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

