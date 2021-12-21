DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

