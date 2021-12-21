Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.48

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.48 and last traded at $213.48, with a volume of 4689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day moving average of $197.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $241,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $1,282,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.