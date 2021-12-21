Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,565 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DBD stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

