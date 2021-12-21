DIGG Achieves Market Cap of $18.11 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $96,637.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $36,015.24 or 0.74083866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.60 or 0.08165529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,712.19 or 1.00201671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

