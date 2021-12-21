Digiwage Hits Market Capitalization of $90,259.08 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 139% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $90,259.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

