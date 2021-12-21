Dimecoin Trading Up 38.4% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $2,848.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00151082 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

