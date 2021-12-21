Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.44% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $59,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,633. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31.

