Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $291.55

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 291.55 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.53). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 2,370,773 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.37) to GBX 367 ($4.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.54) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 325 ($4.29) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.23) to GBX 295 ($3.90) in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.55.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

