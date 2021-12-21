Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 1,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.