Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.07

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.07 and traded as high as $32.85. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 20,376,809 shares changing hands.

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.85

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

