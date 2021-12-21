Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $31.39

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.39, but opened at $29.37. Discovery shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.