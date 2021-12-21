Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 7,024 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 188.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

