Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.