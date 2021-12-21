Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. 22,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,869. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

