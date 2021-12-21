Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,536,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $530.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

