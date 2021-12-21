Don-key Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Don-key has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $401,309.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00318208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,669,420 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

