Dotmoovs One Day Trading Volume Tops $870,848.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $870,848.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

