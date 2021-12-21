Dotmoovs Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $560,538.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

