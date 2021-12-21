Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Yale University bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

