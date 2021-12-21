Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

